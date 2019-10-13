– The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team scored four straight goals in the third period to break a tie and beat Robert Morris 6-2 on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game.

"Great response here today after yesterday's game," Gophers coach Brad Frost said, referring to his team's 4-3 overtime win in the series opener. "I thought we controlled play a little more, controlled the puck and managed it better, got some opportunities, and played better defense."

Minnesota took a 3-2 on defenseman Madeline Wethington's goal at 1 minutes, 54 seconds of the final period. It came 39 seconds after the Colonials had tied the score.

Sarah Potomak and Alex Woken scored just over two minutes apart in the middle of the third period for the Gophers (6-0) to make it 4-2 and Catie Skaja got the team's final goal with eight seconds left.

Amy Potomak, Sarah's sister, had the Gophers' first two goals, one in the opening period shorthanded, and the second with under five minutes left in the middle period.

Sydney Scobee had a season-high 31 saves for the Gophers. That's the same number Arielle DeSmet had for Robert Morris (2-2).

News services