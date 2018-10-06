– Taylor Wente scored two goals and Grace Zumwinkle had a goal and two assists as the No. 3-ranked Gophers defeated No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 5-2 on Friday night at Amsoil Arena in the WCHA opener for both before an announced crowd of 1,251.

Six of the game’s goals were scored in the first period. Gabbie Hughes gave UMD a 1-0 lead just 67 seconds into the game. But the Gophers (3-0) scored four times before the period ended.

Zumwinkle’s third goal of the season tied the score at 3:54. Catie Skaja put the Gophers ahead 2-1 just over a minute later. Then Wente, a sophomore forward with 11 goals last season, went to work. She got a power-play goal at 7:19 — that’s three goals in 3:25 against Maddie Rooney, the goalie for the 2018 gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic team.

Rooney, of Andover, had 51 saves, a 1.50 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in the two wins over No. 12 Boston College last weekend.

Seven minutes after her first goal, Wente got her second. It came on a rebound at even strength.

The Bulldogs (2-1) cut the Gophers’ lead to 4-2 on Taylor Anderson’s goal with 3:38 left in the first period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOPHERS 5, MINNESOTA DULUTH 2 Saturday: 3:07 p.m. at Minnesota Duluth (Ch. 29)

The second period was scoreless, although Minnesota had a 13-7 dominance in shots. Alex Woken got the Gophers’ final goal midway through the third.

Alex Gulstene made 21 saves for the Gophers, Rooney 41 for the Bulldogs.

The Gophers, who are averaging just under five goals per game, now have a 56-27-8 lead in the all-time series against UMD.