Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., is an All-American.

The redshirt sophomore earned the First-Team distinction from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday, one of several awards for Winfield this season, including Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Winfield led the Gophers with 83 tackles and seven interceptions. He also made three sacks, seven pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

The Gophers have not had a Walter Camp All-American, the oldest such award, since 2005. They haven't sported an All-American player from any outlet since 2014, though Winfield was a freshman All-American in 2016.

Winfield is currently deliberating whether to return to the Gophers with two more years of eligibility or declare for the NFL Draft.

Also, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award. The award, handed out Jan. 15, 2020 after all the bowls games, will honor the country's top college football coach both on and off the field. The National Sports Media Association votes on it.

Fleck is one of 10 finalists, along with Ohio State's Ryan Day, SMU's Sonny Dykes, Penn State's James Franklin, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo, Memphis' Mike Norvell, LSU's Ed Orgeron, Baylor's Matt Rhule, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Utah's Kyle Whittingham.

The Gophers coach is also a finalist for the George Munger and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Awards as well as the Bobby Dodd Trophy. He has already won the Big Ten coaches' Coach of the Year title and is the American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year.

Fleck led the Gophers to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win regular season since 1905 and seven conference wins for the first time in program history. The No. 18 Gophers play no. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.