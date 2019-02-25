IMPACT PLAYER: Geo Baker, Rutgers
The sophomore guard scored eight of his team’s last 10 points, including a three-pointer with less than a minute left and two free throws with 15.2 seconds left. He finished with 13 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
38-28 Rutgers’ points in the paint, and the Gophers’.
10-for-20 Minnesota’s shooting from the foul line, including 9-for-18 in the second half.
6-for-6 Gabe Kalscheur’s three-point shooting.
41 Points combined by freshmen Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu.
6 Big Ten wins this season for Rutgers, matching its total from the first two seasons under coach Steve Pikiell.
