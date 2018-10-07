The Gophers rowing team dominated three of four races Saturday in the Head of the Mississippi Regatta on its home course, the Mississippi River.

The Gophers took the top three spots in the varsity four and the top two spots in novice eight and varsity eight. The Gophers also had the top college team in the women's open two, in which Melissa Wiebke and Taylor Gilbertson finished seventh.

Rylie Wargo, Katie VanCamp, Lauren Burrows-Cheng, Whitney Holm and coxswain Gabrielle Tripps won the varsity fours in 20:27.531.

The novice eight team of Saskia Dammersmith, Amanda Russell, Bronwnyn Ziemann, Sydney Romsos, Maddie Mainwood, Morgan Kelly, Gina Kalkar, Savannah Kjaer and coxswain Sarah Glasser won in 22:09.779.

The winning varsity eight team, made up of Wiebke, Holm, VanCamp, Lindsay Eliasen, Sarah Weyrauch, Natalie Lorca, Natalie Stratton, Natalie Steine and coxswain Annie McNamara, finished in 18:36.417.

It was the Gophers' only home regatta of the season.

Winning streak

Three-time defending state champion Caledonia extended its winning streak to 47 games with a 14-0 victory over Dover-Eyota. The Warriors moved into a tie for fourth place — with Grand Meadow, which won 47 straight from 1960-65 — for the fourth-longest winning streak in state high school football history.

The only winning streaks longer are Minneota (48 games from 1986-89), Grand Meadow (51 from 2013-17) and Stephen-Argyle (76 games from 2003-08).

With the victory Friday, Caledonia moved past Minneapolis Washburn, which won 46 straight from 1968-73. Caledonia's last loss was to BOLD, 21-0 on Nov. 15, 2014, in the Class 2A semifinals.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• Gophers senior Muyu Wu shot an even-par 72 and was tied for ninth in the Ron Moore Women's Intercollegiate in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

The Gophers also stood ninth as a team, tied with Nevada at 27-over 603.

Colorado State leads among teams after two rounds with a 3-under total of 573.

• Concordia (St. Paul), ranked third in NCAA Division II, posted a .600 hitting percentage and swept Minot State 25-17, 25-16, 25-10. The hitting percentage set a program record.