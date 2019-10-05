– The streak continues.

The No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team beat Minnesota State Mankato 6-0 on Friday night for the 44th consecutive victory in their rivalry. Minnesota leads the all-time series 89-3-3.

Grace Zumwinkle, a junior forward, and Taylor Heise, a sophomore forward, both scored twice for the Gophers (3-0, 1-0 WCHA).

Zumwinkle had the second goal of the game, on a power play, and the fifth goal. Heise scored the third and sixth goals, giving her a team-high four goals this season, and also had two assists.

Sophomore defenseman Crystalyn Hengler gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead just under six minutes into the game. Alex Woken had the other goal.

Sydney Scobee had 16 saves in the shutout. Abigail Levy stopped 28 of 34 shots for the Mavericks (2-1, 0-1).

The Gophers had four power plays, the Mavericks none. MSU Mankato blocked 21 shots, the Gophers four.

News Services