STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State, the nation’s highest scoring team, showed off its offensive talents on Friday, routing the Gophers 7-2 in their Big Ten series opener at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions, who came in averaging 4.54 goals per game, took a 3-0 lead in the opening period and led 5-0 in the second before Tyler Sheehy scored the first of his two goals for the Gophers.

Alex Limoges led No. 18 Penn State with two goals, Chase Berger and Brando Biro had one goal and two assists.

Mat Robson started in goal for Minnesota (11-13-4, 8-8-3 Big Ten Ten) and he gave up three goals, while stopping six shots before being replaced by Eric Schierhorn at 13:11 of the first. Schierhorn gave up four goals and had 29 saves.

Peyton Jones of Penn State (15-10-2, 7-9-1-0-1) had 24 saves.