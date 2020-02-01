The Gophers wrestling team, No. 19 in InterMat's dual meet rankings, beat No. 16 Purdue 27-12 on Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mitch McKee's 16-1 technical fall at 141 pounds in the next-to-last match clinched the victory for Minnesota (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten). Bailee OReilly at 165 and Gable Steveson at heavyweight also had technical falls while redshirt freshman Garrett Joles at 197 and transfer Boo Dryden won their first matches as Gophers.

Owen Webster at 184 and Brayton Lee at 149 also won decisions for Minnesota.

Mannone finds a team

After he turned down two lucrative offers to return to Minnesota United, goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined Esbjerg fB in Denmark's top league on loan for the rest of the season.

Mannone, the 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, was loaned to Esbjerg club — 13th in the 14-team Danish Superliga — by the same Reading team in England's second division that loaned him to the Loons last season. His contract with Reading expires this summer.

He declined two United offers over the offseason that Loons technical director Mark Watson said would have made Mannone the MLS' highest-paid keeper.

JERRY ZGODA