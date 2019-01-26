– Emily Oden, a freshman forward from Edina, scored two goals and had two assists as the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team routed No. 7 Ohio State 7-2 on Friday night in the WCHA.

Two of her teammates also had two goals. Grace Zumwinkle had her team-leading 19th and 20th goals of the season, plus one assist. Alex Woken's first of two goals was the eventual game-winner.

The Gophers (23-3-1, 13-3-1 WCHA) took a 4-0 lead in the opening period. Power-play goals by Zumwinkle and Nicole Schammel began and ended the scoring. Zumwinkle made it 1-0 just 3:13 into the game; Schammel scored with 1:44 left. Near the middle of the period, Oden and Woken scored at even strength 49 second apart.

Ohio State (15-10, 9-8) scored two of the next three goals to get within 5-2 with 6½ minutes left in the second. In between those goals, Zumwinkle got her second. In the 17th minute of the middle period, Woken and Oden completed the scoring in the game with their second goals 33 seconds apart.

