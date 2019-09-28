The No. 7-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Indiana 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 on Friday night in its Big Ten opener at Maturi Pavilion.

Adanna Rollins has 11 kills and Alexis Hart 10 to lead Minnesota (7-2) in it’s the sixth consecutive win.

The Gophers hit .444, making only six errors. The Hoosiers (11-3), who had a seven match winning streak broken, hit .011.

Blocking also was one-sided. The Gophers had 28 blocks, led by Taylor Moran with two solo and nine assisted blocks, to Indiana’s three total as a team.

First-year setter Kylie Miller, a transfer from UCLA, continued her strong play for Minnesota with 32 assists. She came into the match averaging 12.08 per set — an NCAA best.

Stephanie Samedy led the Gophers in digs with eight.

News Services