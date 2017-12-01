Unfortunately for North Dakota, history did repeat itself.

Just like a year ago, the Gophers ended the Fighting Hawks NCAA tournament as quickly as possible Friday at Maturi Pavilion in front of an announced 4,526.

The No. 7 seed Gophers (27-5) won in 25-20, 25-25, 25-21. The Fighting Hawks (30-8) also dropped in straight sets in last year’s first round, North Dakota’s first trip to the national tournament.

“I knew we’d be talented, but I didn’t know if we’d be any good or not. But it’s nice that we can be both,” Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said Tuesday of his young roster. “I think this team is talented. We’re still getting better as the season goes on. … It’s been a pleasure. It’s a great group to work with.”

In all, the Gophers are now 5-0 all time against North Dakota. They will now face Northern Iowa (27-8) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in the second round. Northern Iowa beat Louisville also in three sets earlier Friday.

GOPHERS 3, NORTH DAKOTA 0 Saturday: 8 p.m. vs. Northern Iowa

For the Gophers, history repeating itself is a good thing. The team made the Final Four last season, as well as in 2015. Junior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson has been to both through both those postseasons and said the upperclassmen have tried to instill in their younger teammates what it’s like to make a deep NCAA tournament run. There are seven freshmen on the Gophers roster, including star opposite Stephanie Samedy, while there are only four seniors.

“Taking it point by point and really just soaking it all in because it was just such a great experience,” Seliger-Swenson said. “And you realize it at the time, but I think it really hits you once it’s over. So just cherishing those moments.”

Sophomore outside hitter Brittany McLean led with 13 kills while sophomore outside hitter Regan Pittman contributed 10 kills. Seliger-Swenson recorded a double-double with 30 assists and 20 digs, both game highs. Senior libero Dalianliz Rosado also had a double-double with 11 sets and 15 digs.

The Gophers hit .260 to the Fighting Hawks’ .140.

Some maybe good news for the Gophers as far as their second round matchup is Northern Iowa coach Bobbi Petersen said her coaching staff had not scouted beyond her team’s first round opponent. McCutcheon, meanwhile, said earlier in the week his staff scouted all teams playing at Maturi Pavilion this weekend.

“I have had the opportunity to see Minnesota a lot on TV this year, and obviously, big, physical team,” Petersen said. “Very special setter [in Seliger-Swenson], probably the best setter in the country. Play great defense. But as far as scouting and how we’re going to work against either team that we would face, we have done nothing with that. It’s definitely, we talk about one point at a time for them. We’re one match at a time right now. I can guarantee you we’ll be up all night figuring it out, but we haven’t figured it out yet.”