Road woes

The Gophers’ stats compared to their opponents on the road, where they have a 1-6 record this season:

                             Gophers       Opponents

Points per game   59.6               72.1

Field-goal pct.      39.1              46.6

Three-point pct.   22.4               28.3

Rebounds             34.9               36.7

Turnovers/game  13.1                10.4