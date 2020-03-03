Gophers coach Richard Pitino said he isn’t concerned about his future with the program when asked Tuesday on his radio show if he felt his job was on the line for next season.

“I don't think it's reality,” Pitino said. “I don't feel like that. I think [the narrative has] been created in the last couple weeks, because we lost a couple home games.”

The Gophers (13-15, 7-11) have lost six of their last eight games to drop out of NCAA tournament contention in the last month, which included down-to-the-wire losses to Iowa, Maryland and Sunday at Wisconsin by a combined six points.

Pitino, who received a two-year contract extension last year after winning an NCAA tournament game, said he hasn’t addressed his job status with the team at all. But he admitted that “I’m sure it has” been a distraction with fans criticizing him on social media more recently.

“I’ve got a pretty good perspective,” Pitino added Tuesday. “This latest one has not flustered me as much as four years ago [during the 8-23 season]. I love Minnesota. I want to be here a long time.”

This wasn’t the first time the seventh year Gophers coach shared his thoughts publicly on if he was worried about his job after so many tough losses this year.

After a third straight home loss falling last Wednesday 74-73 against Maryland on a last-second three-pointer, Pitino expressed confidence in the direction of the program.

“In this profession, you think about your team, you think about your family and you try to stay confident,” Pitino said then at his postgame news conference. “Anytime you lose close games you have to evaluate every single game. I’m very, very confident in what we’re doing here. I think our guys are really good kids and are getting better.”

The Gophers’ 71-69 loss Sunday at Wisconsin was the seventh loss by single digits in Big Ten play this year. They play Wednesday at Indiana, a rematch of a 68-56 home loss against the Hoosiers on Feb. 19.