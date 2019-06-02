Junior college All-American Gervarrius Owens might have competed for a starting job with the Gophers this fall. Instead, he's taking his talents to Houston.

Owens tweeted Saturday evening his intention to play for Houston this upcoming season. The 6-1. 190-pound safety out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was a gem in Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's 2019 recruiting class. He signed a National Letter of Intent back in February, so the Gophers had to release him from it.

I will be attending the University of Houston this fall�� see y’all September 1st in Norman #GoCoogs #HTownTakeOver — 3️⃣ (@gervarrius_3) June 2, 2019

Former Gophers defensive back Kelvin Clemmons also chose Houston as his transfer destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal a month ago. Also a junior college product, Clemmons went through spring practices before deciding on a different school.

Also of note, looks like Gophers senior defensive end Carter Coughlin is attending Von Miller's pass-rush summit on the Nevada-Las Vegas campus. Seems like a cool opportunity to work with the Denver Broncos great and other NFL-caliber players.

The fellas putting in work at @VonMiller’s Pass Rush Summit! ��



��: @Broncos pic.twitter.com/nWCYUjj7na — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 1, 2019

And school might be out for summer, but check out this academic update for the Gophers football team this past semester: