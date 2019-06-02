 

 

Junior college All-American Gervarrius Owens might have competed for a starting job with the Gophers this fall. Instead, he's taking his talents to Houston.

Owens tweeted Saturday evening his intention to play for Houston this upcoming season. The 6-1. 190-pound safety out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was a gem in Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's 2019 recruiting class. He signed a National Letter of Intent back in February, so the Gophers had to release him from it. 

Former Gophers defensive back Kelvin Clemmons also chose Houston as his transfer destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal a month ago. Also a junior college product, Clemmons went through spring practices before deciding on a different school.

Also of note, looks like Gophers senior defensive end Carter Coughlin is attending Von Miller's pass-rush summit on the Nevada-Las Vegas campus. Seems like a cool opportunity to work with the Denver Broncos great and other NFL-caliber players.

And school might be out for summer, but check out this academic update for the Gophers football team this past semester:

