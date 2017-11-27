Hunter Register, a third-year sophomore wide receiver for the Gophers, announced Monday on Twitter that he is transferring.

Register, who didn’t catch a pass this year and had one reception in his Gophers career, played in nine games this season on special teams, making three tackles. The 6-5, 214-pounder from Lafayette, La., was a three-star recruit out of Comeaux High School.

“After talking with my family, I decided that after this semester is over, I will be transferring and will continue my education elsewhere,’’ Register wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “First off, I would like to thank Coach [Jay] Sawvel and Coach [Jerry] Kill for giving me a chance to play at the University of Minnesota. Since I arrived on campus the people at this university treated me like family. I also want to thank Coach [P.J.] Fleck and his staff. I have learned a lot of lessons from both of the staffs. I feel like the program is moving in the right direction and they will be successful very soon. Finally, thank you Gopher fans for your support from day 1.’’

Register joins quarterback Demry Croft in leaving the program. Croft, who started the season’s final six games, asked for his release after Saturday’s season finale against Wisconsin, and a school official said Fleck will grant that request. Also, junior receiver Rashad Still did not dress for Saturday’s game, and Fleck said afterward that he would re-evaluate Still’s status this week.

The Gophers also had four fourth-year juniors – receiver Melvin Holland Jr., punter Logan McElfresh, receiver Will Reger and linebacker Everett Williams – participate in Senior Day activities with the team’s 16 seniors, which could mean the end of their college careers.