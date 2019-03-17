The Gophers received a No. 10 seed and will play 7th-seeded Louisville on Thursday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s first round. Minnesota coach Richard Pitino was an assistant at Louisville, under his father, Rick.

The game is Thursday in Des Moines. The winner of the East regional game will play the winner of Michigan State, a 2 seed, and Bradley, the 15 seed. The No. 1 seed in the East region is Duke.

Louisville finished the season 20-13, with a 10-8 record in the ACC. The Cardinals were 5-6 on the road, and 1-3 in neutral-court games. In their last game, they lost to North Carolina in their second ACC tournament game, 83-70 last Thursday.

Louisville did not finish the season well. They are 4-7 since Feb. 1. Those four wins came against Notre Dame (twice), Clemson and Virginia Tech, and only Virginia Tech is a tournament team of that bunch.

The Gophers, conversely, improved later in the season. Once seen as a bubble team, Minnesota (21-13, 9-11) picked up four key wins late in the season, starting with a victory at Northwestern on Feb. 28. Two victories over conference power Purdue and a hard-fought Big Ten tournament-opening W vs. Penn State put them in solid NCAA tournament standing.

Pitino was an assistant at Louisville from 2007 to 2009, and returned for another season, 2011-12, before becoming a head coach for the first time in 2012 at Florida International. In his first stint in Louisville, Pitino helped the Cardinals get to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. In his one season return, the Cardinals made the Final Four. All the while, his father Rick was the legendary coach of the Cardinals. Rick has since been supporting his son, often coming to Minnesota games.

