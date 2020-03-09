The Gophers weren’t ready to see their season end.

Despite giving up the first goal off an offensive-zone turnover, the Gophers didn’t deflate. Instead, they burst.

Three back-to-back-to-back goals built the Gophers a lead they preserved for a 3-2 victory Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The win advanced the No. 4 seed Gophers to the Big Ten semifinals 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 1 seed Penn State. It also helps the Gophers in their pursuit of an NCAA tournament appearance.

Notre Dame scored first early in the second period, taking advantage of a bobbled Gophers’ puck on the attack to free a two-man breakaway. Winger Alex Steeves beat Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

But the Gophers offense took over from there.

Freshman center Ben Meyers scored on the power-play five minutes after Notre Dame’s score. He flung a Blake McLaughlin pass up into the top of the net.

The Gophers' Sampo Ranta (58) celebrated after scoring a second-period goal against Notre Dame in a 3-2 victory Sunday.

Just 48 seconds later, the Gophers took the lead from winger Sampo Ranta, unleashing from the top of the circle after a drop-back pass from center Scott Reedy. Ranta broke a month-long scoring drought with the score.

The Fighting Irish then gave up two penalties, a minor for hooking and a five-minute major and game misconduct for Cam Burke, who checked Tyler Nanne from behind, sending him head-first into the boards.

Meyers scored again with the 5-on-3 advantage, marking the first game with two power-play goals since Dec. 6. Entering the game, the Gophers power play was one of the worst in the country, converting at just 14.9 percent.

Notre Dame came back within one with about 10 minutes to play. Gophers center Jonny Sorenson went to the penalty box for boarding, allowing Notre Dame winger Cam Morrison to shove a goal in behind LaFontaine.

LaFontaine ended the game with 23 saves while Notre Dame’s Cale Morris made 18.