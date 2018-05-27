– The Gophers baseball team outlasted Purdue 6-4 in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

The Gophers (41-13), who went 4-0 in the double elimination tournament, earned the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. On Monday, the NCAA will announce the 64-team field.

Gophers relievers Sam Thoresen and Max Meyer pitched 3⅓ shutout innings for the Gophers, who rallied from 3-2 and 4-3 deficits for the ninth consecutive victory and 25th victory in the past 28 games.

Thoresen, who entered the game in the sixth inning, retired all four hitters he faced. Meyer, a freshman, pitched two innings to earn his 16th save of the season, tying the school single-season record.

After Purdue scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Gophers got solo home runs from Eli Wilson in the second and Terrin Vavra in the third to take a 2-1 lead.

The Boilermakers scored two runs in the fifth inning on RBI-doubles by Skyler Hunter and Kacspm McGowan to take a 3-2 lead.

Gophers designated hitter Toby Hanson slid into home in the fifth inning, just beating the tag by Purdue catcher Nick Dalesandro in the Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday.

Ben Mezzenga’s RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth tied the score 3-3, but the Boilermakers responded with a run in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Gophers regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth on run-scoring singles by Luke Pettersen and Mezzenga. Vavra’s two-out double in the eighth inning extended the Gophers lead to 6-4.

The NCAA will announce the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.