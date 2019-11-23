Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will play at Northwestern, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday ahead of the game.

The sophomore starter took back-to-back sacks late in the Iowa game a week ago and entered concussion protocol. But Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told ESPN before kickoff his quarterback would play. The Gophers have been preparing backups Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark, two true freshman, for the job just in case.

Check back here for more updates after warm-ups. UPDATE: Looks like freshman kicker Michael Lantz and right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., are back. Lantz missed the past two games with "leg tightness", per Fleck. Dunlap was "banged up", per a team spokeman, against Penn State but finished the game before missing Iowa.