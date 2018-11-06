Gophers freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad, who started the first seven games but did not play in the past two because of midsection and ankle injuries, is getting healthier, coach P.J. Fleck said Monday.

Annexstad served as the backup QB last week, and Fleck said both he and current starter Tanner Morgan could play as the season winds down. “They both earned the right to play,’’ Fleck said.

Fleck said running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered an undisclosed injury early in the third quarter at Illinois but returned to rush one time before leaving Saturday’s 55-31 loss, is expected to play this week at home against Purdue (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2).

Fleck said it is uncertain if left tackle Donnell Greene will play against the Boilermakers because of a head injury. Greene didn’t make the trip to Illinois.

Bateman honored

The Big Ten named Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman co-freshman of the week for his seven catches and 175 yards at Illinois, including touchdowns of 61 and 86 yards in the fourth quarter.

Randy Johnson