Amir Coffey found himself sitting down on the court at just the right time in the first half Wednesday when a rebound literally fell into his lap.

– shoot it. Coffey’s butt bucket gave him 13 of his 21 points in the first half against No. 10 Miami.

Coffey’s miracle shot didn’t give his team enough momentum to take control for good.

In front of the first sellout crowd of the season at Williams Arena, the No. 12-ranked Gophers had a chance to prove worthy of all the early hype with a victory against a ranked opponent for the second straight game but fell 86-81.

Miami’s balanced attack appeared too much to overcome in the second half when Bruce Brown’s three-pointer made it a 71-59 with 8:37 left.

Isaiah Washington’s layup capped a 12-2 run that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 73-71 with 3:41 remaining, but the Gophers had to come up with a defensive stop to win.

The Hurricanes answered with 7-0 run, highlighted by a three-point play off a dunk and free throw from Dewan Huell at the two-minute mark.

The Big Ten’s leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Murphy missed two free throws with three minutes left that would’ve cut the Gophers deficit to two points. Murphy had his eighth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds at the point.

Some observers tried to dismiss Minnesota’s victory against No. 25 Alabama Saturday at the Barclays Center Classic since the Crimson Tide outplayed Richard Pitino’s team in last 10 minutes using just three vs. five players.

This time Minnesota was shorthanded with junior guard Dupree McBrayer sidelined with a right leg injury, which put freshman Washington into the starting lineup.

Washington struggled in his first start only making one of his first 10 shots. The high-profile recruit from New York had even more pressure on him when senior guard Nate Mason got into foul trouble.

Miami used a 7-0 run to take a 45-38 lead early in the second half after a jumper from Chris Lykes. The Hurricane led 62-51 at 11:30 after Lonnie Walker’s fouled layup and free throw.

That was the largest deficit for the Gophers in any game this season. Previously it was a 10-point first half deficit against Niagara in a game Minnesota ended up winning 107-81.

Coffey’s offense was about all Minnesota had when he scored 11 of the team’s last 13 points in the first half. He led a 24-11 run for the Gophers to take a six-point lead after trailing for most of the first half Wednesday. The Hurricanes still answered to tie it 36-36 at halftime.