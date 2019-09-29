OFFENSIVE MVP

Tanner Morgan, Gophers

The sophomore quarterback completed 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. According to the Big Ten Network’s research department, his 95.5% completion percentage is the highest in a game for any Big Ten player with at least 15 throws.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Kamal Martin, Gophers

The senior linebacker made six tackles, five solo, and intercepted the ball twice for 14 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS

488 Offensive yards the Gophers posted, the most since the season opener last season against New Mexico State.

414 Offensive yards the Gophers allowed a hobbled Purdue, thanks to many missed tackles.

28-10 The score at halftime, before Purdue made it close at the end.