GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Matt Haarms, Purdue
The 7-3 sophomore scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, to go with eight rebounds (five on offense) and five blocked shots in 22 minutes.
By the numbers
59.3 The Boilermakers’ shooting percentage in the second half.
24.1 The Gophers’ shooting percentage (7-for-29) outside of Amir Coffey and Daniel Oturu.
20.8 Purdue’s three-point shooting percentage (5-for-24), including 1-for-13 in the first half.
MARCUS FULLER
