Matt Haarms, Purdue

The 7-3 sophomore scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, to go with eight rebounds (five on offense) and five blocked shots in 22 minutes.

59.3 The Boilermakers’ shooting percentage in the second half.

24.1 The Gophers’ shooting percentage (7-for-29) outside of Amir Coffey and Daniel Oturu.

20.8 Purdue’s three-point shooting percentage (5-for-24), including 1-for-13 in the first half.

