GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

The senior guard scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half of his final home game. He shot 9-for-11 from the field and 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and also had seven rebounds and four assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

58.6 Purdue’s shooting percentage in the second half, including 8-for-14 from three-point range.

1,719 Nate Mason’s career points, which ranks him No. 5 on the Gophers’ all-time list, ahead of Sam Jacobson (1,709) and Kevin McHale (1,704).

24 Jordan Murphy’s double-doubles to finish the regular season, which ranks No. 1 in college basketball and set a Gophers record. Murphy also won the Big Ten rebounding crown with an 11.4 average.

Marcus Fuller