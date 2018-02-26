GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
The senior guard scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half of his final home game. He shot 9-for-11 from the field and 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and also had seven rebounds and four assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
58.6 Purdue’s shooting percentage in the second half, including 8-for-14 from three-point range.
1,719 Nate Mason’s career points, which ranks him No. 5 on the Gophers’ all-time list, ahead of Sam Jacobson (1,709) and Kevin McHale (1,704).
24 Jordan Murphy’s double-doubles to finish the regular season, which ranks No. 1 in college basketball and set a Gophers record. Murphy also won the Big Ten rebounding crown with an 11.4 average.
Marcus Fuller
