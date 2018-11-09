The Gophers women’s soccer team (11-8-2) will play at Auburn (12-5-2) at 3 p.m. Friday in its opening NCAA tournament match. This will be Minnesota’s third time in the national tournament in four years and 13th appearance overall.

The Gophers earned the Big Ten’s automatic bid by beating No. 15 Penn State in a shootout in the title game of the conference tournament. The match was scoreless through overtime.

“The run that we did at the end of the year here through the tournament is fantastic to put ourselves in the position to play a team like Auburn,” coach Stefanie Golan said.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Nielsen had shutouts in all three Big Ten tournament matches.

• Gophers senior forward April Bockin, a kinesiology major, was named to the academic All-District 6 first team by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America. Her 13 goals this season lead the Big Ten.