Gophers righthander Patrick Fredrickson was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, and Minnesota’s John Anderson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for the eighth time.

Fredrickson, from Gig Harbor, Wash., is 8-0 with a 1.80 ERA overall this season, and 6-0 with a 1.57 ERA in Big Ten action.

Besides Fredrickson, other first-team All-Big Ten selections included shortstop Terrin Vavra and closer Max Meyer. Third baseman Micah Coffey, outfielder Ben Mezzenga and starting pitcher Reggie Meyer were named to the second team, and second baseman Luke Pettersen to the third team.

JOE CHRISTENSEN