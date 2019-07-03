Gophers righthander Max Meyer pitched four scoreless innings as the USA Baseball's collegiate national team beat Cuba 5-1 on Tuesday in Hickory, N.C., in the opener of a five-game international friendly series.

Meyer, one of three players back from last summer's U.S. team, was the team's closer a year ago. This year Meyer, who will be a junior at Minnesota next season, is a starter.

Etc.

• Gophers sophomore Kieran McKeag will represent the United States in the hammer throw on Saturday at the NACAC U21 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico.

• Aaron Lund, a 2011 Minnesota State Moorhead graduate, was named the head men's and women's track and field coach at Gustavus Adolphus. He was an assistant coach at Whitter (Calif.) College the past three years.

• Sophia Yoemans and Trey Fessler shot a 5-under 67 their second round in the MGA Mixed Amateur Team Championship at Hastings Golf Club to remain in first place. With their 12-under 132 total, they lead Leah Herzog and Cecil Belisle by one shot.

• Amanda Kessel, a U.S. Olympic women's hockey gold medalist and former Gopher, was named the New York Rangers' girls youth hockey ambassador.

• The Lincoln Saltdogs edged the host St. Paul Saints 4-2 in the completion of a suspended game from Monday night. Curt Smith's two-run homer in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie. Max Murphy hit a two-run shot for the Saints.