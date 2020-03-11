Penn State announced Wednesday that Saturday’s Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal against the Gophers will be played before a limited audience as a precaution from the spreading COVID-19 virus.

Penn State’s statement said the game will be played at Pegula Arena, as scheduled. But the audience will be limited to: “essential personnel” as designated by Penn State; participating student-athletes, coaches and staff; families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff; media and Penn State recruits.

The school is offering refunds to fans.