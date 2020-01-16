GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The sophomore point guard had 27 points and nine assists and went 10-for-11 on free throws.
By the NUMBERS
23-for-29: The Gophers’ free-throw shooting.
13: Points by which the Gophers outscored Penn State in the last 15 minutes, 24-11.
16: Rebound edge for the Gophers, 48-32.
Marcus Fuller
