GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The sophomore point guard had 27 points and nine assists and went 10-for-11 on free throws.

By the NUMBERS

23-for-29: The Gophers’ free-throw shooting.

13: Points by which the Gophers outscored Penn State in the last 15 minutes, 24-11.

16: Rebound edge for the Gophers, 48-32.

Marcus Fuller