OFFENSIVE MVP

Rashod Bateman, Gophers

The sophomore wide receiver amassed 203 yards on seven catches, a TCF Bank Stadium record for all receivers. He also scored a touchdown.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Jordan Howden, Gophers

The sophomore safety snagged the game-saving interception in the end zone to preserve the Gophers’ win. He also contributed six tackles and broke up a pass.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Times the Gophers intercepted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, doubling his season total.

1999 The last time the Gophers beat an Associated Press top-five team, when they beat No. 2 Penn State. Penn State is currently No. 5 in the AP rankings.

7 Interceptions by sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. this season, tying a school record after his two picks Saturday.