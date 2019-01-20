Impact Player

Jordan Murphy, Gophers

The senior forward had 15 of his 19 points and 17 of his career-high-tying 21 rebounds after halftime. He also had a career-best six assists.

By The Numbers

31:15 The Nittany Lions’ time with the lead.

2.7 Seconds remaining when Dupree McBrayer hit the second of two free throws for the game’s final point.

28.0 Penn State’s field-goal percentage in the second half, after hitting 55.6 percent in the first.