Impact Player
Jordan Murphy, Gophers
The senior forward had 15 of his 19 points and 17 of his career-high-tying 21 rebounds after halftime. He also had a career-best six assists.
By The Numbers
31:15 The Nittany Lions’ time with the lead.
2.7 Seconds remaining when Dupree McBrayer hit the second of two free throws for the game’s final point.
28.0 Penn State’s field-goal percentage in the second half, after hitting 55.6 percent in the first.
