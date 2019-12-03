Gophers coach P.J. Fleck earned a Big Ten Coach of the Year award Tuesday.

One of them, at least.

Fleck took the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year honor, for which the coaches vote. Ohio State’s Ryan Day garnered the media’s Dave McClain Coach of the Year recognition. Fleck led the Gophers to a surprise 10-2 season, accomplishing seven conference wins for the first time and a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1905. The team also went undefeated until Nov. 16 and will likely play in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

The Gophers just missed out on a Big Ten Championship Game and Rose Bowl with a loss to Wisconsin this past weekend in the regular-season finale. But Day, in his first year as head coach at Ohio State after taking Urban Meyer’s place, helped the Buckeyes to an undefeated No. 1 ranking with a Big Ten Championship game and College Football Playoff appearance on the horizon. Day actually became the first Ohio State coach to garner the recognition since 1979.

Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., also earned a major conference award as the first Gophers player to win the Big Ten conference’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award. Winfield also made the Big Ten first team for defense for the coaches and media. He led the team with 83 tackles and seven interceptions, adding three sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Senior defensive end Carter Coughlin made coaches’ and media’s second team with his 44 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss and 4. 5 sacks. He also broke up four passes, pressured the quarterback twice, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

The Big Ten Network announced the awards Tuesday, with offensive and freshmen awards coming Wednesday.

