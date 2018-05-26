– The Gophers scored six runs in the sixth inning Saturday morning to recover from an early defict and defeat seventh-seeded Ohio State 8-1, advancing to the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Minnesota (40-13 on the season and 3-0 in the tournament) will face either Purdue or Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final of the double-elimination tournament. Purdue would advance to the game with a win over Illiois Saturday afternoon. The Illini need to defeat the Boilermakers twice to face the Gophers.

Gophers designated hitter Toby Hanson tripled in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie, His earlier sacrifice fly had evened the score at 1. The Gophers then batted around in the inning to put the game out of reach.

Patrick Fredrickson, the Big Ten Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, allowed only a first-inning solo home run by Tyler Cowles and two hits while going six innings. He is now 9-0 on the season.

Hanson, Jordan Kozicky and Cole McDevitt each had two RBIs for the Gophers, who left nine runners on in the first five innings before exploding for the six runs. Kozicky capped the spurt with a two-out, two-run single.

Griffan Smith (2-2) took the loss for Ohio State (36-22), which now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate.

The NCAA is scheduled to announce its tournament field on Monday, in which 64 teams will be divided into 16 four-team regionals. The Gophers, currently ranked No. 11 in the latest poll and 15th in RPI, are candidates to play host to a regional.