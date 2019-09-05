SCOUTING REPORT: GOPHERS AT FRESNO STATE

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bulldog Stadium (CBS Sports Network, 100.3-FM)

A look at the Bulldogs

Fresno State lost 30 players from a 12-2 season as Mountain West champions and winners of the Las Vegas Bowl. Jeff Tedford’s young and inexperienced team wasn’t intimidated, though, playing in Saturday’s opener at Southern California in front of 77,000 fans at Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs (0-1) were 13 1/2-point underdogs, but they scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to have a chance to tie the score on the last drive of the game. Los Angeles native and senior quarterback Jorge Reyna threw for 256 yards in his first career start, but he was intercepted in the red zone with 1:45 to play in the 31-23 loss. Reyna also had a team-best 88 yards rushing for the Bulldogs, who had won 21 of their previous 25 games. “Everything goes through him,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said about Reyna. “He can hurt you with his speed, he can hurt you through the air … very athletic, very competitive young man. [The Bulldogs] did a really good job of moving the pocket, getting him out of the pocket, getting him on the run, keeping his eyes down the field.”

Who to watch: Ronnie Rivers, RB

Look for Fresno State to get Ronnie Rivers more touches this week after USC held him to just 53 yards on 14 carries in the opening loss. The junior tailback was the MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl after racking up 286 all-purpose yards, including 212 yards rushing against Arizona State. Even with Rivers being taken away, the Bulldogs still amassed 206 yards with 5.2 yards per carry on the ground. Minnesota’s run defense left much to be desired Thursday by allowing 5.1 yards per carry in the 28-21 opening win vs. South Dakota State. The Gophers held the Bulldogs to 87 yards rushing in last year’s win at home, but Rivers didn’t play.

From the coach: Jeff Tedford

Tedford, who led California to 82 wins from 2002-12, resurrected the football program at his alma mater in two seasons. The former Bulldogs quarterback entered this year 22-6 under the helm, which helped Fresno State become the first team in FBS history to go from double-digit losses to back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins. “I think everybody realizes it was a good year last year, but this is a whole new year, a whole new team,” Tedford said going into the 2019 season. “Our expectations and our standards need to stay high, but it’s the work you put in. It’s the attention to detail you put in it to have a chance to even win one game.”

MARCUS FULLER