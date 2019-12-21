4:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa, Okla. • BOK Center • ESPN2, 103.5-FM

Preview: The Gophers (5-5) are coming off an 84-71 victory Sunday against then-No. 3 Ohio State, the program’s first victory against a top-five Associated Press ranked team since 2013. How Richard Pitino’s team plays at home and on the road this season couldn’t be more different. Minnesota is 0-4 away from Williams Arena. Oklahoma State (8-2) lost two straight games after leading scorer Isaac Likekele was sidelined with an illness, but it won 61-55 victory last week at Houston. The Cowboys lost 83-76 against the Gophers last November at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur had 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting vs. Ohio State. In last year’s win against Oklahoma State, he had 14 points. Cowboys center Yor Anei is one of the most improved Big 12 players in scoring (7.7 to 12.1) and rebounding (4.8 to 6.3) from last season. The 6-10 sophomore’s 18 points and eight rebounds led Oklahoma State vs. Houston.

Numbers: The Gophers have an opportunity to pick up a Quadrant 1 victory Saturday. Oklahoma State is No. 36 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, an evaluation tool to determine NCAA tournament selection. Minnesota’s NET ranking is No. 54.

MARCUS FULLER