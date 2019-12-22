GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers

The sophomore guard scored a career-best 34 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-9 from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Consecutive games a Gophers player has scored at least 30 points, after Marcus Carr had 35 vs. Ohio State on Sunday.

58.2 The Gophers’ shooting percentage.

25-13 The Gophers’ advantage in fast-break points.

MARCUS FULLER