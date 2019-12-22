GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers
The sophomore guard scored a career-best 34 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-9 from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive games a Gophers player has scored at least 30 points, after Marcus Carr had 35 vs. Ohio State on Sunday.
58.2 The Gophers’ shooting percentage.
25-13 The Gophers’ advantage in fast-break points.
MARCUS FULLER
