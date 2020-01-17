6:07 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday • No TV Friday, FSN Saturday

Seven Buckeyes coming home to play

Ohio State at a glance: Ohio State (13-5-4, 8-3-3-1 WCHA), ranked No. 5 in the USCHO.com poll, is the only team to beat the Gophers in regulation this season. The Buckeyes defeated the Gophers 4-3 on Oct. 25 in Columbus. The Gophers earned a series split with a 4-2 victory the next night. The Buckeyes are coming off a home sweep of Minnesota State Mankato, winning 6-0 and 8-4. F Liz Schepers, a junior from Mound Westonka and one of seven Minnesotans on the roster, leads the Buckeyes with 17 goals. She is second on the team with 31 points. F Emma Maltais, the WCHA forward of the week, had seven points against MSU Mankato last weekend and has 15 goals and 23 assists in 22 games.

Gophers at a glance: The Gophers (19-1-3, 11-1-2-1 WCHA), who moved up one spot to No. 1 this week, are coming off a 4-1, 3-0 road sweep of St. Cloud State last week. G Sydney Scobee, a senior from Breck, is tied for the lead in shutouts in Division I women’s hockey with six. She has a 1.38 GAA and a .942 save percentage. Sarah Potomak (14 goals-17 assists), Grace Zumwinkle (16-14) and Taylor Heise (13-15) lead the Gophers in scoring.

Numbers: The Buckeyes’ 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Mankato last Friday was their first shutout of the season, the Gophers have eight.

JOEL RIPPEL