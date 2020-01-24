7 p.m. Friday (FSN+), 7:30 p.m. Saturday (BTN) • 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Facing team atop the Big Ten

Buckeyes at a glance: The Buckeyes (15-6-3, 8-4-2 Big Ten), ranked No. 6 in the USCHO.com poll, lead the Big Ten with 26 points — one more than Michigan State and Penn State. The Buckeyes played host to Notre Dame last weekend, losing in a shootout after a 4-4 tie on Friday and winning 2-1 on Saturday. The Buckeyes have been led by F Tanner Laczynski and G Tommy Nappier, both on the Hobey Baker Award fan ballot. Laczynski leads the Buckeyes with 25 points (seven goals and 18 assists). Nappier has a 1.86 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

Gophers at a glance: The Gophers (8-10-4, 3-5-4-3) are coming a 2-1 exhibition loss to the U.S. under-18 national team last Friday. When the Gophers and Buckeyes met in Columbus on Dec. 6-7, both games went into overtime. Ohio State won the opener 3-2 before the teams skated to a 1-1 tie. The Gophers earned the bonus point by scoring in the second 3-on-3 overtime. F Sammy Walker leads the Gophers in scoring with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists). F Scott Reedy leads the team with 10 goals.

Numbers: In 12 games against the Gophers, Laczynski has 13 points (four goals, nine assists). Ohio State is allowing 2.08 goals per game — tied for eighth in Division I.

