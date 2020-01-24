GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The sophomore guard scored 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from three-point range. His three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left was the go-ahead basket.
By the NUMBERS
56 Combined points for Carr in two wins against the Buckeyes this season, including his career-high 35 points on Dec. 15 at home.
1-6 The Gophers record in true road games this season. They had only won a neutral site game Dec. 21 vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa.
10 Consecutive losses for the Gophers at Ohio State before they won there Thursday for the first time since 2005.
4 Gophers turnovers in the game, but they forced 12 by the Buckeyes.
Marcus Fuller
