GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The sophomore guard scored 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from three-point range. His three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left was the go-ahead basket.

By the NUMBERS

56 Combined points for Carr in two wins against the Buckeyes this season, including his career-high 35 points on Dec. 15 at home.

1-6 The Gophers record in true road games this season. They had only won a neutral site game Dec. 21 vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa.

10 Consecutive losses for the Gophers at Ohio State before they won there Thursday for the first time since 2005.

4 Gophers turnovers in the game, but they forced 12 by the Buckeyes.

Marcus Fuller