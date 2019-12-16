GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

He scored 28 of his career-high 35 points in the second half, and his total was the most for a Gophers player in a Big Ten game since Kris Humphries' 36 vs. Indiana in 2004.

By the NUMBERS

7 Years since the Gophers' last victory against an AP top-five opponent; they beat No. 1 Indiana in 2013.

54.4 Minnesota's field goal percentage against the Buckeyes, who ranked No. 2 in the nation in defensive efficiency.

Marcus Fuller