GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
He scored 28 of his career-high 35 points in the second half, and his total was the most for a Gophers player in a Big Ten game since Kris Humphries' 36 vs. Indiana in 2004.
By the NUMBERS
7 Years since the Gophers' last victory against an AP top-five opponent; they beat No. 1 Indiana in 2013.
54.4 Minnesota's field goal percentage against the Buckeyes, who ranked No. 2 in the nation in defensive efficiency.
Marcus Fuller
