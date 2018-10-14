OFFENSIVE MVP

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

The sophomore quarterback showed why he's a Heisman Trophy contender by completing 33 of 44 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around, as 10 Buckeyes caught passes.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Pete Werner, Ohio State

The sophomore linebacker made 10 tackles, including one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

BY THE NUMBERS

187 Receiving yards for the Buckeyes' K.J. Hill, whose nine receptions included touchdowns of 36 and 27 yards.

876 Passing yards for Haskins over the past two weeks. He had 455 against Indiana last week

6-for-14 Ohio State's performance on third downs. That's an improvement for the Gophers, who allowed their first two Big Ten opponents to convert 14 of 29 third-down situations (48.28 percent).

Randy Johnson