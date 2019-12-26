Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving to take the same job at Penn State, the rival Big Ten school announced Thursday morning.

Ciarrocca has been Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s offensive coordinator since 2013, when they were at Western Michigan. Ciarrocca almost left the Gophers after last season to become the offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

He is replacing Ricky Rahne, who is leaving Penn State to become the head coach at Old Dominion

“He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties,” coach James Franklin said in a statement released by Penn State. “His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players.”

In the press release from Penn State, Ciarrocca was quoted saying: “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator.”

Ciarrocca was one of the 15 semifinalists this season for the Broyles Award, which is presented to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Gophers, who averaged 34.5 points per game this season, will play Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

After turning down the West Virginia job, Ciarrocca told Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins: “I turned down a chance to go with a really good friend. But I’m already working for a really good friend at a place that I really love.”

Ciarrocca was also reported as a candidate to be the offensive coordinator at Texas.