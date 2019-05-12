For the second year in a row, Obsa Ali of the Gophers won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the Big Ten track and field meet on Saturday in Iowa City. His time was 8 minutes, 46.82 seconds.

Gophers teammate Jonathan Tharaldsen finished second in the shot put (65 feet, 4¾ inches). His throw tied for the second-longest in program history. As a team after Day 2, Minnesota was tied for fourth place with 36 points.

On the women's side, Monique Felix and Allison Gerads placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the heptathlon, and Tess Keyzers was fourth in the shot put (54-5½). Minnesota was in second place in the team race with 46 points, two behind Indiana.

Ponies' streak ends

Stillwater High School's 35-game winning streak in baseball ended when the Ponies lost 5-0 loss to visiting Moorhead. The Ponies (15-1) had not lost a game since May 3 of last year, giving them the third-longest streak in state history.

The Spuds took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Chrisanto D'Agostino's RBI single and an error on a pickoff throw. Caleb Saari pitched a six-hitter for Moorhead (11-2) and struck out nine.

Johnnies sweep

St. John's defeated top-seeded Gustavus twice, 4-3 and 4-1, at CHS Field to win the MIAC baseball tournament. Tommy Auger threw a three-hitter for the second-seeded Johnnies in the second game and they scored three runs in the seventh. Wyatt Ulrich had a run-scoring double and Max Jackson a two-run single.

In the first game, St. John's scored two runs in the top of the ninth on Jack Schramel's RBI single and a fielding error.

U shows its balance

Eight players drove in one run apiece as the Gophers defeated Maryland 9-3 in baseball at Siebert Field. The ninth run scored on a wild pitch. Eli Wilson hit a homer for Minnesota (23-24, 12-8 Big Ten).

Etc.

• The St. Thomas women's track and field team won its 15th consecutive MIAC outdoor title, scoring 156.5 points to runner-up Hamline's 136. The Tommies men, meanwhile, won their eighth conference title in a row with 212.5 points; St. John's was second with 131. … Phoebe Aguiar of the Pipers set the conference record in the women's 800 (2:07.36).

• South St. Paul freshman defenseman Reed Kluender, 15, verbally committed in hockey to Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

• Hamline edged Rhodes (Tenn.) 11-9 in a first-round NCAA Division III women's lacrosse game in Bloomington, Ill.