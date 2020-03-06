7 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports 2), 7 p.m. Saturday (FSN Plus), 6 p.m. Sunday (if necessary, Fox Sports 2) • 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Irish aim for third Big Ten tourney title

Notre Dame at a glance: The Irish, in their third season in the Big Ten for hockey, won the conference tournament championship in each of the past two seasons. Irish coach Jeff Jackson told reporters last weekend, he “can’t put his finger” on why the Irish have been so inconsistent this season. The Irish (14-13-7, 9-9-6-4 Big Ten) tied and lost at Michigan State at home last weekend. F Cam Morrison and F Alex Steeves, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, lead the Irish in scoring with 25 points. D Nick Leivermann, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, has scored five goals this season — four coming against the Gophers.

Gophers at a glance: After going 8-1 between Dec. 28 and Feb. 7, the Gophers (14-13-7, 9-8-7-4 Big Ten) had only one victory in regulation in their final seven regular-season games. That lone regulation win was 2-1 over the Irish on Feb. 15 in South Bend, Ind. The Gophers are 0-2-2 since then. The teams split their four regular-season games (1-1-2) this season. Notre Dame’s victory (5-3 on Nov. 2) was in Minneapolis.

Numbers: Notre Dame is 6-0 in the Big Ten postseason. The Irish went 2-0 after a first-round bye in 2018 and 4-0 in 2019.

joel rippel