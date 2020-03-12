GAME RECAP

Impact player

Daniel Oturu, Gophers

The 6-10 sophomore center had 15 of his 24 points in the first half, while finishing the game shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 10-for-12 from the foul line.

By the numbers

1,000 Oturu became the first Gophers player since Dick Garmaker in 1953-55 to reach that many career points by his sophomore season.

30 Made three-pointers for the Gophers over their past two games, both victories.

9-for-14 The Gophers’ three-point shooting in the second half vs. Northwestern.

22-12 The Gophers’ rebounding edge against the Wildcats in the second half.

MARCUS FULLER