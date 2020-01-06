GAME RECAP
Impact player
Daniel Oturu, Gophers
The sophomore center had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and shot 6-for-10 from the field and 7-for-7 on free throws.
By the NUMBERS
15 Offensive rebounds for the Gophers, leading to an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.
1 Free throws missed by the Gophers in their past two home games; they were 19-for-19 Sunday.
88 Minutes played out of 90 by Gophers point guard Marcus Carr the past two games.
Marcus Fuller
