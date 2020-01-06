GAME RECAP

Impact player

Daniel Oturu, Gophers

The sophomore center had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and shot 6-for-10 from the field and 7-for-7 on free throws.

By the NUMBERS

15 Offensive rebounds for the Gophers, leading to an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

1 Free throws missed by the Gophers in their past two home games; they were 19-for-19 Sunday.

88 Minutes played out of 90 by Gophers point guard Marcus Carr the past two games.

Marcus Fuller