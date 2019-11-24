OFFENSIVE MVP

Tyler Johnson, Gophers

The senior receiver caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. He's just 107 yards from tying the Gophers' all-time record of 3,119 yards held by Eric Decker.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Antoine Winfield Jr., Gophers

The sophomore safety made 11 tackles, including one strip sack for a loss of 10 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS

1905 The last time the Gophers managed 10 regular-season victories.

3 Players who became millennials Saturday, with Johnson, receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Rodney Smith all reaching 1,000 yards, either receiving or rushing, this season.

26 The Gophers single-season TD pass record set by Tanner Morgan, who threw for four scores Saturday, besting Adam Weber's 2007 mark of 24.

Megan Ryan