8 p.m. at Northwestern ESPN2, 100.3-FM

Road losses have been piling up

Preview: The Gophers (17-11, 7-10 in the Big Ten) are clinging to hopes of making the NCAA tournament with three regular-season games remaining, starting Thursday at Northwestern (12-15, 3-13). Sunday’s 68-64 loss at Rutgers was Minnesota’s sixth loss in the past seven games. Richard Pitino is 1-8 in road games this season, including six consecutive losses. The Gophers had a halftime lead in four of those road losses, but Sunday was the first time they lost when leading with five minutes remaining. They were 14-0 in those games. The Wildcats are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, which is their longest since a 10-game slide during Chris Collins’ second season in 2014-15. Their last victory was 73-66 at home against Indiana on Jan. 22.

Players to watch: Gophers center Daniel Oturu was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday after averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds in games against Michigan and Rutgers last week. Oturu leads all Big Ten freshmen in rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage. Freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur had a team-high 21 points on 6-for-6 shooting from three-point range in the Rutgers loss. Vic Law and Dererk Pardon combined for 45 points on 17-for-28 shooting in Northwestern’s 69-64 loss vs. Wisconsin at home last Saturday.

Numbers: Northwestern has won seven of the past nine meetings vs. the Gophers, which included sweeping them last season. The Wildcats won 83-60 at Allstate Arena and 77-69 in Minneapolis last year.

MARCUS FULLER