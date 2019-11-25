GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jarvis Omersa, Gophers
The 6-7 sophomore forward had 11 points (on 5-for-9 shooting) and nine rebounds — both career highs — in 22 minutes. He also had three assists and two steals.
By the numbers
42-24 Points in the paint, far to the Gophers’ advantage.
15-1 Minnesota’s run in the first half after trailing 5-0 to open the game.
19 North Dakota’s turnover total, including 10 in the first half.
Marcus Fuller
