GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jarvis Omersa, Gophers

The 6-7 sophomore forward had 11 points (on 5-for-9 shooting) and nine rebounds — both career highs — in 22 minutes. He also had three assists and two steals.

By the numbers

42-24 Points in the paint, far to the Gophers’ advantage.

15-1 Minnesota’s run in the first half after trailing 5-0 to open the game.

19 North Dakota’s turnover total, including 10 in the first half.

Marcus Fuller