Good news, college hockey fans. The Oct. 27 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game between Minnesota and North Dakota in Las Vegas will be available on an additional three cable outlets in Minnesota.

MidcoSN, which holds the broadcast rights to the game, announced Tuesday that the Comcast, Charter and Mediacom cable systems will carry the game in Minnesota. It will air at 9 p.m. Central Time on Ch. 999 on Comcast, MC22 on Mediacom and on a channel to be determined on Charter. Midco also will broadcast the game.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for MidcoSN to broadcast live from Las Vegas for all hockey fans, particularly the Fighting Hawks’ fanatics,” Mark Powell, vice president of MidcoSN, said in a statement. “The expansion of the broadcast to Charter, Comcast and Mediacom will provide many more fans with access to this much-anticipated contest between UND and Minnesota.”

The game also will be available on the NCHC.tv paid streaming service.

The Gophers and Fighting Hawks last played in the 2016-17 season at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The teams tied 5-5 in the opener, and the Gophers won the second game 2-0. Minnesota leads the all-time series 139-130-15.